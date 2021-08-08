Breiter Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

NYSE GS traded up $13.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.64. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $398.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

