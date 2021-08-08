Breiter Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.51. 8,925,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,545,238. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,362,470 shares of company stock valued at $802,296,486 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

