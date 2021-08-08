Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.0% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,733,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

