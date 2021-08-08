Breiter Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in The Kroger by 24.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 102.4% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 19.7% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 167,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,237,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,335,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

