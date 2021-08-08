Breiter Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE remained flat at $$20.70 during trading hours on Friday. 951,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

