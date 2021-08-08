Breiter Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,430 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,625. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

