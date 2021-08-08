Breiter Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $613.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

