Breiter Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,167 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock remained flat at $$20.70 during trading hours on Friday. 951,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,089. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59.

