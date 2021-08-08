Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of BDN opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

