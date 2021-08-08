BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BP has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, which has been backing impressive production growth. Since 2016, it has placed several key upstream projects online that will help the integrated energy player generate 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent production per day of new production by this year. BP has set an aggressive energy transition plan to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand. The company has set a goal of developing 50 gigawatts (GW) of net renewable energy generating capacity in a decade, representing a massive improvement from 2.5 GW capacity the company has developed so far. The British energy giant recently reported strong second-quarter results, thanks to higher realizations of commodity prices. Before announcing results for the third quarter, the company plans to buy back $1.4 billion worth of shares.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BP. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.54%. BP’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 269.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 735.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 22.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

