BP (LON:BP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC lowered shares of BP to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 371.92 ($4.86).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 307.45 ($4.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 309.90. The company has a market cap of £62.24 billion and a PE ratio of -7.69. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -37.50%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £311 ($406.32).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

