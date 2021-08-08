Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOUYF. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bouygues from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.20 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.24. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

