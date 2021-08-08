Bottos Hits Market Capitalization of $999,072.72 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Bottos has a total market cap of $999,072.72 and approximately $196,162.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bottos has traded 53% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00843328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00101779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00040288 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

