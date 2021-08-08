Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EPAY stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $56,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock worth $593,807. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

