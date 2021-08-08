Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EPAY stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $56,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock worth $593,807. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
