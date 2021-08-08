Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

NYSE BXP opened at $117.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

