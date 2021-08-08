BOScoin Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and $13.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 222.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

