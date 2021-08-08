Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,857.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 3.7% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $647.84 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.98.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,754 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $699.10 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $649.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.12 billion, a PE ratio of 364.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

