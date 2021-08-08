Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 10,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 558.5% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.0% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 26,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.13. 5,505,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,818,237. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.79. The company has a market cap of $321.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

