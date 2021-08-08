Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – William Blair increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

