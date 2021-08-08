Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,375.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $21.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $33.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $25.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $78.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $114.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $119.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $141.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,470.42.

BKNG stock opened at $2,182.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 34.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Booking by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after buying an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Booking by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,941,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

