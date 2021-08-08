BMO Capital Markets Cuts Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$15.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

