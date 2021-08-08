BMO Capital Markets Boosts International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$8.50

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of IPCO opened at C$5.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of C$1.94 and a 12-month high of C$6.26. The company has a market cap of C$916.67 million and a P/E ratio of -67.82.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

