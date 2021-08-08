Blue Whale EXchange Trading 13% Higher This Week (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $73,481.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00054177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00829566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00100587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00040068 BTC.

About Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange (CRYPTO:BWX) is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,904,018 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

