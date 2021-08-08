Blockpass (PASS) Market Cap Achieves $566,152.77

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $566,152.77 and approximately $935.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00052816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00827430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00099335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00039871 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.