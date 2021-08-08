Blocknet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,840.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. Blocknet has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $2,840.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00038544 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00023907 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008684 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,921,743 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

