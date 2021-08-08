BlitzPick (XBP) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $725,301.54 and approximately $440.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPick coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00033606 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00038156 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000754 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About BlitzPick

BlitzPick (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

BlitzPick Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

