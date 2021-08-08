BLink Market Capitalization Tops $5.41 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLink has a market cap of $5.41 million and $77,092.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00054893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.68 or 0.00855523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00099881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00040451 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,366 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

