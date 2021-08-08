Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Blink Charging worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

BLNK opened at $33.87 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.