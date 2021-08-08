BlackHat Hits One Day Trading Volume of $296,343.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. BlackHat has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $296,343.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00127466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00148240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,019.03 or 0.99821122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.00784380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

