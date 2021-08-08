BlackHat 1-Day Volume Tops $312,047.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $312,047.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00135763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00154476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,589.95 or 1.00001213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.93 or 0.00800483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

