Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.23-2.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.447-1.463 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.230-$2.290 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 777,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.20.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.