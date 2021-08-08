BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 808 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,921. The company has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.