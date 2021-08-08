BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.39. 24,429,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,744,787. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

