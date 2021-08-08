BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,806 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 809,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 18.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 83,116 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. 5,730,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,803,314. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.