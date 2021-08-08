BITTO Market Cap Hits $489,739.47 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, BITTO has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. BITTO has a total market cap of $489,739.47 and approximately $460,886.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00357606 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001114 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.87 or 0.00780063 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.