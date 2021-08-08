Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Hits $984.77 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.23 or 0.00128587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $984.77 million and approximately $68.15 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00282855 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00143518 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003081 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.