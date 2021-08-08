Bitcoin Confidential Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $47,280.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.48 or 0.00341661 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000878 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000558 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

