Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Achieves Market Cap of $83,524.18

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $83,524.18 and $268.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015777 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 70.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.