Bitblocks (BBK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $326.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $349,186.05 and approximately $326.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,204.52 or 1.00300799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00030331 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00069636 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000829 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010426 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

