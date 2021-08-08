BioPassport Token (BIOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.89 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and $319,850.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00054445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.83 or 0.00842128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00101755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00040189 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.