Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.39). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($11.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.29) to ($9.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.61) to ($4.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.39) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 497.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 128,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 91,018 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.54. 542,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $132.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

