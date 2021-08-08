BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT Raised to $21.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 48,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 52,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.