Binance USD (BUSD) Price Tops $1.00

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $12.18 billion and approximately $5.97 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00055235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.95 or 0.00861993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00100242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,186,081,604 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.