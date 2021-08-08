BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Critical Review

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BigCommerce and Appian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $152.37 million 29.14 -$37.56 million ($1.07) -59.03 Appian $304.57 million 24.05 -$33.48 million ($0.48) -215.40

Appian has higher revenue and earnings than BigCommerce. Appian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigCommerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Appian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -25.37% -52.31% -19.46% Appian -11.25% -11.34% -6.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BigCommerce and Appian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 1 11 5 0 2.24 Appian 2 6 1 0 1.89

BigCommerce currently has a consensus target price of $70.23, indicating a potential upside of 11.20%. Appian has a consensus target price of $113.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. Given BigCommerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Appian.

Summary

Appian beats BigCommerce on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers financial services, government, life sciences, education, technology, media and telecommunications, consumer, and industrials. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

