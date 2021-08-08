Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCYC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of -0.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $36.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,379. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

