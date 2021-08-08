Better Choice Company Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Better Choice’s (NASDAQ:BTTR) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Better Choice had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Better Choice’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTTR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

BTTR stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Better Choice has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Choice stock. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Better Choice as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names.

