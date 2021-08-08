Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Given Neutral Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of BRY opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $423.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.93.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Berry by 91.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Berry by 38.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 273,543 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 15.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Berry by 299.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

