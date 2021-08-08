Berenberg Bank Reiterates €12.10 Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.68 ($13.74).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

