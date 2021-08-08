Berenberg Bank Lowers Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LGRDY. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Legrand has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $22.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

