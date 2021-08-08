Berenberg Bank Increases Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Price Target to €120.00

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €115.00 ($135.29) to €120.00 ($141.18) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

LNZNF stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.14.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets botanic cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in sportswear, home textiles, and mattresses, as well as hygiene articles such as wet wipes and baby wipes; modal fibers; viscose fibers for use in clothing fabrics, wipes, tampons, and wound dressings; and filament yarns under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

